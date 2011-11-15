‘Quinn Florist’ Opens for Business, Features Wide Variety of Gorgeous Flower Arrangements Perfect for the Holidays

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2011 -- The holidays are coming up quickly and many people are wondering what to get the favorite people on their list. One gift that is always in style and is guaranteed to be much appreciated is a lovely flower arrangement. A beautiful Christmas bouquet, a basket filled with autumn-hued blossoms just in time for Thanksgiving, or a Hanukkah arrangement can make any holiday table look festive and inviting.



A new website is already getting a lot of attention for its outstanding selection of gorgeous, high-quality floral arrangements and gifts that are perfect for not just the holiday season but all year long.



Quinn Florist, which serves the Astoria, New York area, is a new family owned and operated business and website that is committed to selling only the best flowers that are available.



Combined with its top-notch, friendly customer service team that will go the extra mile for their customers, Quinn Florist is quickly becoming the premier florist in Astoria, NY.



“Nothing compares to the joy of receiving fresh flowers. From birthday flowers to get well flowers, or Mother's Day flowers; we have the perfect way to say just what you want to express,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that whether customers need a dozen long stem red roses for Valentine’s Day, a touching arrangement of sympathy flowers for a funeral, or a lovely bouquet of anniversary flowers, Quinn Florist can help their customers make a lasting impression.



Using the website is easy; simply choose from a list of occasions on the left-hand side, including Thanksgiving, New Baby, Make Someone Smile, Wedding flowers, and more. Or, if customers prefer, they may search by price or types of flower. The website features lovely images of each of the arrangements, gift baskets, plants and more that are available.



As the premier florist in Astoria NY, Quinn Florist also has an extensive assortment of lush, beautiful plants to meet anyone’s gift-giving needs. Every one of their bouquets is created by skilled florists and hand-delivered to the lucky recipients. The website includes a handy listing of zip codes that the business delivers to, and can also handle out-of-area orders through its nationwide network of florists.



About Quinn Florist

Quinn Florist specializes in various arrangements for funerals, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and more. Owned by Manny Dimitri, who has 20 years of experience in the flower business, Quinn Florist’s highly-trained staff will handle any order with expert care. Quinn Florist is located at 35-24 Broadway, Astoria, NY, 11106. For more information, please call 718-777-2626 or http://www.quinnfloristqueens.com