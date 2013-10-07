Gangneung-si, Gangwon-do -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Best Metabolism Boosters is offering a free ebook with easy to prepare quinoa recipes. Quinoa is a source of protein, essential amino acids, vitamins, enzymes, antioxidants, minerals and phytonutrients. Low in carbs, Quinoa helps effect weight loss and it's low on the glycemic index. This is a gluten free food perfect for people with gluten intolerance.



The free eBook of quinoa recipes is available by clicking the "Click Here To Download Now" link on the following page: http://bestmetabolismboosters.com/quinoa-recipes-ebook



Tom Jenkins, founder of Best Metabolism Boosters, says he is giving away his ebook, "because I want to introduce more people to quinoa and all its health benefits. Protein helps reduce appetite. It takes more energy and time to digest, in effect you feel fuller longer than eating carbs. Research shows that eating more protein can help you lose weight without cutting calories.



"Quinoa is growing in popularity and I agree with the trend analyzers that quinoa is going to play a bigger and bigger part in future diets. We've provided recipes in this book which will make a quinoa lover out of anyone."



Quinoa has one of the highest protein contents of any grain. Its content per 100 calories exceeds brown rice, barley, and millet. This has given quinoa a reputation as a superfood with consequences for food markets all over the world.



Seen as a tool in support of the Millennium Development Goals, the United Nations General Assembly has declared 2013 as the "International Year of Quinoa". Quinoa has a role to play in providing food security, nutrition and poverty eradication. Its role in diet will become ubiquitous in the same manner as other grains.



Quinoa is a traditional food of the Andean people of South America. The Andean people have a rich culture which has brought quinoa to the rest of the world. They view themselves as living in harmony with nature and quinoa is sacred to the Andean people, and the basic grain of their diet.



About Best Metabolism Boosters

Best Metabolism Boosters is a website dedicated to reviewing and recommending diet supplements and dietary trends. They provide free information on numerous foods and health supplements. Their website can be found by going to http://bestmetabolismboosters.com.



CONTACT

Tom Jenkins

tom44jenkins@yahoo.com

Phone: 1-720-384-2005