Quintessence Audio Ltd. Offers Superior High-End Audio Equipment

Morton Grove, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Quintessence Audio Ltd., the premier dealer of high-end audio equipment for homes and vehicles in the Midwest, is pleased to offer superior service and unparalleled expertise to customers in Morton Grove, IL and the surrounding area.



Since 1977, Quintessence Audio Ltd. has specialized in providing the highest quality audio and stereo equipment from reputable manufacturers. The company’s inventory includes a variety of new and pre-owned hi-fi loudspeakers, car audio systems, subwoofers and more. The company also offers expert installation and maintenance to customers, ensuring that all purchases are delivered and set up to their highest quality levels.



Quintessence Audio Ltd. is well known for its vast selection of high-end equipment and brand names, including Audio Research, Clearaudio, Dynaudio, Focal, Magico, Pass Labs, SimAudio, Sonus Faber and more. One of only a limited few Focal dealers in the United States, the company has always maintained a high degree of integrity when selling authentic high-end audio systems.



“Our selection is one of the highest quality collections in the Midwest and we’re proud to offer some of the finest in high-end audio options for homes, offices and automobiles,” said Mick Survance, Owner of Quintessence Audio Ltd. “For thirty years we’ve been working to be the best in the business and in that time, we’ve proven it with an extensive history of satisfied customers and a reputation that’s unmatched.”



In striving to continue it’s superior service and high-level reputation, Quintessence Audio Ltd. has recently undertaken a virtual upgrade to its website. By partnering with WildFire, a seasoned content marketing firm, Quintessence Audio Ltd. will seek to further inform and cater to its consumer base by offering a brand new web interface and constantly updated blog. Through this updated website customers will be able to easily browse the store’s inventory, check for service options and engage in frequently posted content.



To learn more about WildFire, its expertise or for more information on its services through WildFire Backoffice, please visit http://www.gowildfire.com/.



To learn more about Quintessence Audio Ltd., its products or its services, go online and visit http://www.quintessenceaudio.com/ or call 847-966-4434.