Quirky London Music Takes over New York

Guttenberg, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- The newest British musical invasion is Ozonna. This eccentric 19 year old London artist who plays for audiences all over the UK is now finally getting noticed in the US! Ozonna, or Oz as friends call him, has recently been traveling back and forth to New York for interviews, meet & greets, and performances for ecstatic audiences. He has been known to delve into all different genres of music for inspiration.



He's used just plain vocals in his song writing, to guitar, and even ukele! His latest electro pop hit Me & You On Top has garnered him 309,000 views and almost 1400 subscribers. Watch the video for Me & You On Top here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfBaT2gSe8o



In his most recent trip to New York he met with Aaron Reid and Jeff Juin at Epic Records. He is currently building a portfolio of press with agencies such as Digital Rebel before furthering any deeper label negotiations. During his NY stay he met with Jay Denns, producer of Epic Record's artist - Kat Dahlia's single "Gangsta."



He had a US based photo shoot with photographer Jay Littles, followed by a London photoshoot with photographer Paul Weaver. His upcoming 5-single EP entitled, "I Love Me (EP)," features audience favorites such as, "Fearless Tears", "I'm With You," and "Make It Count." Singles off of his EP have already been impacting radio stations with ads in 7 different markets such as WDSR, KSYM, WDBK, WRFL, WUML, WTBU, and KCOU.



He is represented in the US by Ari Admani and in London by Ian Bennett.



