Quirky Startup Social Media Company Named One of Best Places to Work in Dallas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Social Media Delivered, a startup social media company known for its annual company pie fight and fun work environment, is proud to be named one of the 2012 Best Places to Work by the Dallas Business Journal. Based on employee surveys, the distinction as one of Dallas’ Best Places to Work ranks Social Media Delivered among the top echelon of North Texas companies.



Two work-at-home days each week, flip-flop and T-shirt dress code, and an annual pie fight are just a few of the things that make the startup social media company special. And yes, we did say pie fight. The annual, all-out brawl is an integral part of what makes Social Media Delivered so unique. Employees, interns, and even the CEO all take part in this exceptional team-building exercise, once resulting in an executive black eye. The company’s internship program gives students and social media enthusiasts hands-on experience working on powerful social media campaigns for clients. Every single employee started as an intern and enjoys generous medical, dental, insurance and education benefits.



The social media company was established in 2008 by CEO Eve Mayer Orsburn and is a leading provider of social media management, consulting and training services for companies worldwide. Orsburn says "The company’s success comes from the fact that we are communications company leveraging social media tools and proven strategies to get business done." The staff is well rounded, with ages from 20-73 years old.



To qualify for this prestigious award, employees completed surveys from Quantum Workplace covering topics such as work environment, innovations, people practices, personal growth and employee recognition. Quantum then processed the data and provided the Dallas Business Journal with scores for each of the qualifying companies. The Dallas Business Journal named finalists based on a national best-practice score. Those finalists were then named as the 2012 Dallas’ Best Places to Work.



The Dallas Business Journal announced the 2012 Best Places to Work on July 17. An awards luncheon will take place on Thursday, September 27 to formally congratulate the honorees.



About Social Media Delivered

Social Media Delivered is one of the most respected social media companies serving worldwide clients with social media consulting, training and management. Eve Mayer Orsburn is the CEO of Social Media Delivered. Her groundbreaking work in social media has been featured on American Express Open Forum, CIO.com, Forbes, Social Media Today, Mashable and many other digital publications. Author of Social Media for the CEO and the recently published second edition, The Social Media Business Equation, Eve speaks on a variety of social media subjects around the world.



For more information visit http://www.socialmediadelivered.com or follow on Twitter @SocialMediaDel #SM4BIZ.