How to Quit Smoking Through Hypnosis Focus of New Book

Dorset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Davina DeSilver and Marcos Amigdalos announce their new book to help people quit smoking, "Hypnosis to Stop Smoking", an eBook with audio to help smokers quit their addiction. The book and accompanying audio instigates changes in a smokers mind required for being able to quit smoking. The audio portion reinforces these changes and motivates the smoker's will power to quit.



According to the authors the book will do the following to help someone quit smoking:



- Define reasons for smoking

- Discover false beliefs regarding what smoking accomplishes

- Show how nicotine harms the body

- Initiate a distaste for nicotine

- Produce a committment to finally quit smoking

- Show a positive reality for the new non-smoker



"Hypnosis to Stop Smoking" first asks the reader if he or she really wants to quit smoking, and then goes about listing possible pros and cons of the habit. It looks at several common myths held by smokers and examines the reality of smoking on health and finances.



Smoking results in loss of income every year due not only to expense of cigarettes but to decreased energy and the health effects of cigarettes. It is estimated that the loss of income to the smoker is equivalent to a holiday vacation or a down payment on a new car every year. When someone can quit smoking that person not only enhances their health but their bank account too.



Along with its basis in hypnosis to quit smoking, additional reinforcement techniques are provided with "Hypnosis to Stop Smoking", which according to the book will help the person who wants to quit smoking, "become their own behavioral therapist." The authors want those interested in finding a reliable way to quit smoking to know their book contains a complete program for breaking the habit.



"Hypnosis to Stop Smoking" is available by going to Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DCSOV20



