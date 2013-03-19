Quiz That Challenges People to Learn if Their Bodies Are Toxic Is Posted on TimetoCleanse.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- TimetoCleanse.com, a top cleansing and natural health website, has just added a free quiz to the site that is both controversial and revealing. Titled “Time to Cleanse?” the quiz helps people find out if their body is toxic and in need of a cleanse.



Toxins have received a lot of attention lately because of their negative impact on health. According to Lara Darlington, founder of TimetoCleanse.com, most people are unaware of just how many toxins they are exposed to every day. From food and cleaning products to drinking water and even the air people breathe, toxins can be found almost everywhere. White said this significant prevalence of toxins inspired him to create the 20-question quiz.



"Are you toxic? Everyone needs to cleanse the body and this quiz will help people discover how to reduce their exposure to harmful toxins and impurities,” he said.



Over the past five years, TimetoCleanse.com has helped over 2,000 clients remove toxins and impurities from their bodies with the help of nutritional cleansing products from Isagenix. Through their work, the founders of the website have learned that most people simply do not realise how their diets and lifestyles can lead to their bodies becoming toxic. In addition to their negative impact on overall health, people whose bodies are weighed down with toxins tend to be low in energy, suffer from “brain fog,” and have problems with weight gain.



“For many people the process of simply completing the quiz will force them to consider their daily actions, diet and lifestyle habits and start to question which ones are helping them and which ones probably are not doing them any good,” an article on the TimetoCleanse.com website noted, adding that by incorporating a few simple changes and habits into their daily lives, people can make definite improvements to their health.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about TimetoCleanse.com is welcome to visit the user-friendly website, http://www.timetocleanse.com, at any time; there, they can read more about cleansing and the Isagenix products that can help improve health and wellness. By clicking the “take the quiz” button, visitors will be taken to another page on the website, http://www.timetocleanse.com/quiz, which contains the free quiz.



About TimetoCleanse.com

TimetoCleanse.com is a leading cleansing, clean living and natural health website and an Independent Associate with Isagenix International. Created by a team of passionate wellness and alternative health experts, the website contains a range of practical tips, ideas and suggestions along with the 9 day and 30 day cleansing programs developed by Isagenix. For more information, please visit http://www.timetocleanse.com