Quotatis Offers 100% Free and Professional Quote Services

Norwich, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Quotatis is one of the largest and most popular companies offering quotations related to business or a wide range of consumer services. Based in Norwich, the company offers free quotes to consumers for any kind of home improvement work needed. Consumers are provided the opportunity to obtain the special services of qualified tradesmen related to different categories. Consumers are given the option to utilise these services within the specific geographical area where they reside.



As stated by the company owner: “While requesting a quote from us we'll immediately send you details of up to four tradespeople in your area, absolutely free. They're vetted; we check up to three references from people that they've done work for and we make sure they comply with any regulations within their trade”. The final decision on the specific tradesman (out of the 4 tradespeople offered) to be appointed for the work will be taken freely by consumers. The initial trouble of finding the different tradesmen will be taken care of by the company and it is the free choice of consumers to assign the work to an individual tradesman.



“Our service is 100% free to private individuals and companies who are looking for professional tradespeople”, explained Head of Marketing, Thomas Crosswell. Quotatis finds tradespeople for different home improvement work categories such as electrical services, gardens, kitchens, renewable energy, windows, conservatories, plumbing and many other service categories. Consumers have the option to find real professional contractors related to different home improvement services situated within a specific geographical location.



For the Contractors the company promotes a highly convenient “pay as you go system” of offering potential business leads to different tradesmen or contractors without signing long term agreements. Quotatis does not charge any sign-up or contract fees related to this service. A simple, convenient and economical way of getting qualified leads for the business is offered by the company. The company takes initiative in sending regular updates about consumer who request quotes through emails or text messages.



For more details on quotation services related to home improvement, visit www.quotatis.co.uk.



About Quotatis

Quotatis is a leading company offering consumer and business quotation services to a number of clients based in the UK. The company offers 100% free and no obligation services for finding a minimum of four quotes related to any specific home improvement requirement. Consumers are given the option to select the tradesman of their choice for assigning work. The company offers simple services at competitive prices.



Media Contact



Quotatis Ltd

Suite 1, Joseph King House

Abbey Farm Commercial Park

Horsham St Faith

Norwich

NR10 3JU

Tel.: 01603 850 450

Fax: 01603 890 035

E-mail: info@quotatis.co.uk

www.quotatis.co.uk