Quote-to-Cash Consulting Service Market Definition:

Quote-to-cash is a sales optimization process that integrates and automates various business processes in the sales cycle including product/service configuration, quote creation, pricing, applying discounts contracting, ordering, billing, etc. The service is widely used by many businesses to create competitive prices for the products/services, apply various types of discounts on different products, and reduce billing mistakes. In recent times, automating the sales cycle has become necessary as companies have hundreds or thousands of leads to respond in a single day, and without advanced technology, it becomes difficult to manage.



Market Growth Drivers:

- Growing Demand for Quote-to-Cast Consultants to Select and Implement Best Suitable Q2C Software

- Increasing Use of Quote-to-Cast Services for Sales Optimization Process and Increase Profit Margins



Influencing Trend:

- Growing Trend of Leveraging AI Expertise Along With Data Visualization



Challenges:

- Less Adoption by The SMEs Due to Limited Budget

Opportunities:

- Increasing Demand of Advanced Technologies in Retail & E-commerce Sector to Automate Whole Sales Cycle



The Global Quote-to-Cash Consulting Service segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Publishing, Nonprofit Organizations, Transportation & Logistics, Others), Service Type (Implementation Services, Managed Services)

Market Leaders and some development strategies

In February 2020, Cognizant acquired a leading consulting and implementation service provider Code Zero to strengthen its cloud solutions portfolio and Salesforce CPQ and billing capabilities. Code Zero helps companies digitally transform by providing cloud-based CPQ and billing systems. with contract lifecycle management, these systems make up Quote-to-Cash (QTC) solutions and enable clients to rapidly configure, price, and quote complex deals, automate the customer lifecycle and accelerate revenue. The acquisition will help Cognizant to enhance cloud offerings, brings deep domain expertise to the clients, and further strengthen strategic relationship with Salesforce.com

In November 2017, CRMIT Solutions announced an integrated lead-to-quote-to-cash solution to accelerate sales closures. It offers seamless integration of field acceleration and quote management tools with well configured out-of-box sales cloud / CRM platforms to accelerate sales effectiveness.



The regional analysis of Global Quote-to-Cash Consulting Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Quote-to-Cash Consulting Service market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Quote-to-Cash Consulting Service market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Quote-to-Cash Consulting Service market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



