QuoteColo Launches New Site Highlighting Its Server Colocation and Managed Hosting Referral Services

Plymouth, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Colocation and managed hosting have become viable alternatives for organizations that want to save money and not worry about taking care of their own IT servers. But, deciding to go that route is just the first step. The challenge for many is choosing the best provider to meet their needs. QuoteColo is a referral service for companies looking for server colocation, managed hosting and cloud hosting providers. The company launched a new website to make it easier for its customers to compare and buy services from the best hosting companies in the US.



Hosting provider services can vary greatly from one to the next. Some only offer shared hosting while others offer virtual servers and dedicated servers. And, still others may only offer complex managed hosting. As described on the company’s newly redesigned website, QuoteColo helps its customers compare information on price, technology and best service practices from the most reputable and cost-effective web hosting companies. QuoteColo has more than 15 years of experience in the hosting and IT industry and works with only the best-of-breed hosting providers. In fact, the majority of vendors it refers represent the leaders and visionaries in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant.



The revamped site makes it easy for companies to request quotes from multiple, top ranked local and national hosting companies. Customers fill out a simple quote request form that specifies their requirements and QuoteColo returns competitive information within 24-48 hours with no obligation. And, the pricing available through QuoteColo is the lowest vendor pricing offered.



“Whether you are looking for rack and cabinet space and bandwidth of a general server collocation, the privacy of a secure dedicated server, or the tech support options of managed hosting, QuoteColo can help you source multiple qualified and low cost hosting company options all over the domestic United States,” said a company representative of its services.



Visitors to the new website can also download QuoteColo’s free eBook that can help anyone learn the industry secrets to choosing the best colocation provider. Readers will learn how to save money by picking the best colocation vendor from the start; save valuable research time by asking the most critical questions; and eliminate research headaches by learning what to look for and what to avoid.



About QuoteColo

QuoteColo is a Plymouth, MA-based company that provides colocation, dedicated servers and cloud hosting services to SMBs and Enterprise companies. Since 2000, thousands of companies have used QuoteColo’s referral service to be matched with the top colocation hosting vendors across the country. For more information on QuoteColo, please call 888-400-5732 or visit: http://www.quotecolo.com