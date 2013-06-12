QuotesGeek.com Celebrates the Launch of Their New Website

Elizabethtown, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- QuotesGeek.com has just celebrated the launch of their new website with over 1,000 famous quotes from movies, celebrities, and sports stars.



We've designed QuotesGeek.com for all quote lovers who want to add to their collection.



You can now browse popular quotes from Albert Einstein, Michael Jordan, Mother Teresa, Audrey Hepburn, Bruce Lee, and Steve Jobs.



We've also shared some of our favorite love quotes, life quotes, and inspirational quotes. You can start each day on the right foot with a daily quote to inspire.



We even have a section for movie quotes so you can relish in your favorite sayings from the classics like Star Wars to Good Will Hunting. Or you can explore your favorite love quotes from The Notebook or Meet Joe Black.



Plus, we're always looking for user submissions as well. So if you have some favorites that you'd like to see added to the site please don't hesitate to contact us.



Over time we hope to grow this into one of the largest quotes sites online. We're also in the process of building a Facebook community where we'll share some of our favorite picture quotes on a daily basis.



So you'll get bite-sized nuggets of motivation sent directly to your desktop.



We're also planning a daily quotes iTunes app to be released by the end of 2013.



So stay tuned for that!



But in the meantime... I'd like to leave you with some of my own favorite quotes:



"The journey is what brings us happiness not the destination." Dan Millman in his book: Way of the Peaceful Warrior



"Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new." ~Albert Einstein



"Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible'!" ~Audrey Hepburn



"I’m not crazy! My mother had me tested.” ~Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory



"You wasted $150,000 on an education you coulda got for $1.50 in late fees at the public library.” Good Will Hunting



"What the mind can conceive, it can achieve." ~Napoleon Hill



"If you’re going to be thinking, you may as well think big." ~ Donald Trump



"There are no ordinary moments." ~ Way of the Peaceful Warrior



"Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle.' ~Steve Jobs



"Despite everything, I believe that people are really good at heart." ~Anne Frank



"Do one thing every day that scares you." ~Eleanoor Roosevelt



"You miss 100% of the shots you never take." ~ Michael Jordan



http://quotesgeek.com/ has compiled some of the most popular quotes online. We look forward to seeing you stop by and hope you'll submit some of your own favorite quotes.



About QuotesGeek.com

QuotesGeek.com collects and publishes thousands of quotes from the most popular movies, books, and celebrities.



Contact Details:

Kim Roach

kim@quotesgeek.com

Elizabethtown, Kentucky

QuotesGeek.com