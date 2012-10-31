QuotesInsuranceAuto.org Launches to Make Finding Affordable Online Auto Insurance Quotes Quick and Easy

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- Vehicle owners know how expensive auto insurance can be. However, thanks to the power of the internet, finding low-priced auto insurance has never been easier. Today, insurance agencies widely publish their rates online and offer calculators that make buying insurance as easy as possible.



But instead of shopping around to each individual insurance agency’s website, some websites streamline the process so consumers can find the best rates all on one site. QuotesInsuranceAuto.org offers this streamlined comparison shopping experience. The website specializes in offering consumers detailed information and resources to enable them to find the most appropriate car insurance agency for their needs.



However, the insurance-related information isn’t the central focus of QuotesInsuranceAuto.org. Instead, the website offers a simple form that visitors can use to enter their zip code, after which they will be connected with low quotes on auto insurance in their area. This functionality is stripped back comparison shopping to connect consumers with the best rates in the fastest possible time.



A spokesperson for QuotesInsuranceAuto.org explained what happens after visitors enter their zip code:



“After entering a zip code into our website, our algorithm searches a database for the best insurance offers in that geographic region. This process only takes seconds. Once it’s complete, visitors will receive list of potential insurance agencies as well as the unique advantages offered by each agency.”



For example, one insurance agency promises to accept those who have no insurance history or a less than perfect driving record. Another agency features a 100% guarantee for covering all vehicle repairs. The website features a mixture of nationwide brands, as well as a number of local agencies that might offer a more personalized approach to vehicle insurance.



The spokesperson explains why choosing auto insurance through this entry form is important:



“We believe visitors can save 50% by getting a quote through our website. Our special partnership with insurance agencies helps us offer significant discounts on insurance rates, and since the transaction takes place entirely online, both the customer and the insurance agency save a significant amount of time and effort – that’s why they’re willing to offer such a phenomenal discount to QuotesInsuranceAuto.org visitors.”



While the insurance finder form is the central feature of QuotesInsuranceAuto.org, the website offers plenty of other insurance-related information as well. That information includes a regularly-updated blog, a glossary of insurance terms, and even tips about how to receive cheap rates on auto insurance.



