QuoteTag - an Innovative Educational, Inspirational and Motivational Android and iOS Game App

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Coming in as a breath of fresh air by breaking into the clutter of repetitive game applications is a smart new app called QuoteTag. This is a different kind of an app which not only serves as an engaging game but is also an effective educational, inspirational and motivational tool.



This new quote sharing game is indeed a great way to stay connected with friends and family and letting them know when they are on your mind. It is a beautiful feeling to be greeted at any time of the day with a meaningful phrase or quote, especially when it is personalized by the sender. This is exactly what QuoteTag does. It is a customizable app which allows users to create their own unique collection of quotes once they download the collection of Quotebooks that they find appealing and share them with their near and dear ones.



QuoteTag fills in those common gaps of awkward feelings when you want to say something to someone but do not know what to say. It aids users in figuring out what to say by making it easier for them to express their thoughts, share their feelings or simply have a laugh. You can enrich your loved ones’ days by putting a smile on their faces with these quotes and also make them return the favor since this application is essentially an interactive game. Compatible with the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, it requires iOS 5.1 or later to work smoothly.



QuoteTag boasts of having a huge inventory of individually selected unique quotes designed to do the job of making users feel good and enlightening them about the bigger picture of life. Some samples of the gems from QuoteTag are:



- Motivational-“The great thing in the world is not so much where we stand, as in what direction we are moving.”-Oliver Wendell Holmes

- Inspirational-“It is by going down into the abyss that we recover the treasures of life. Where you stumble, there lies your treasure.”- Joseph Campbell

- Expressive-“Absence is to love what wind is to fire; it extinguishes the small, it enkindles the great.”- Comte DeBussy-Rabutin



QuoteTag can be downloaded for free from the App Store and the Android marketplace.



Media Contact:

Bakul Modi

QuoteTag LLC

Phone: 919-473-3595

Email: quotetag@gmail.com

Website: http://www.QuoteTag.co