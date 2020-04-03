Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares over potential securities laws violations by Qurate Retail, Inc. was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) concerning whether a series of statements by Qurate Retail, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On February 26, 2020, Qurate Retail, Inc revealed that it had identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting and "concluded that our internal control over financial reporting was ineffective as of December 31, 2019." Qurate Retail, Inc specified that the material weakness "relates to information technology general controls ('ITGCs') in QVC's Germany business. Specifically, the ITGCs were not consistently designed and operating effectively to ensure that access to certain financially significant applications and data were adequately restricted to appropriate personnel."



Those who purchased shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.