Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Qutenza (Neuropathic Pain) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering



Qutenza (Neuropathic Pain) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Neuropathic pain (NP) is defined as a disorder of the sensorimotor system and is distinctly different from nociceptive pain, which is a consequence of trauma, injury, or inflammation. The main difference between neuropathic and nociceptive pain is the absence of a continuous nociceptive input in neuropathic pain. Although the term neuropathic pain is used to describe a wide range of pain syndromes with varying etiologies, this report focuses on 3 distinct forms of NP: Painful diabetic neuropathy, Postherpetic neuralgia and trigeminal neuralgia. The main classes of drugs used to treat these three neuropathic pain indications include anticonvulsants, antidepressants, opioids and topical treatments. However, despite the availability of multiple pain medications only 50% of patients respond to any given drug and there are numerous the side effects associated particularly with systemically administered drugs, that reduce their tolerability. New treatments will target some key unmet needs in terms of efficacy and tolerability, but opportunities will remain for drugs that can more reliably eradicated NP in targeted patient populations, as well as offering an improved safety profile.



Qutenza (capsaicin 8% patch) was developed by NeurogesX, and is the first and only prescription-strength capsaicin treatment. It was approved in Europe (where is it marketed under license to Astellas Pharma) in March 2009 for the treatment of peripheral NP in non-diabetic adults, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other products. In the US, Qutenza was approved by the FDA in November 2009 for the treatment of PHN. NeurogesX retained the full commercial rights to Qutenza in the US and worldwide (outside Europe).



Scope



- Overview of Neuropathic pain, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Qutenza including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Qutenza for the top six countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Neuropathic pain

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Qutenza performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Qutenza from 2012-2022 in the top six countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK).



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/155830/qutenza-neuropathic-pain-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html



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Roger Campbell

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