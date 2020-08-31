Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Qutoutiao Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 19, 2020. Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



China based Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China.



On or around September 14, 2018, Qutoutiao Inc commenced its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 12 million American depositary shares ("ADSs") priced at $7.00 per ADS.



On December 10, 2019, a report was published, alleging among other things, that the Company had overstated its revenues by recording non-existent advances from advertising customers. Moreover, the report alleged that Qutoutiao replaced its third-party advertising agent with a related party, thereby bypassing the agent's oversight and allowing the Company to "perpetrate the unmitigated ad fraud that [Wolfpack] observed in [its] sample."



Then, on July 15, 2020, hosts of a consumer-rights gala in China stated that Qutoutiao had allowed ads on its platform promoting exaggerated or impossible claims from companies marketing weight-loss products. For example, one such ad offered free weight-loss products valued at $14,300 that would purportedly help users lose more than 30 pounds in a month.



The plaintiff claims that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Qutoutiao replaced its advertising agent with a related party, thereby bypassing third-party oversight of the content and quality of the advertisements; (2) that the Company placed advertisements on its mobile app for products whose claims could not be substantiated and thus were considered false advertisements under applicable regulations; (3) that, as a result, the Company would face increasing regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm; (4) that, as a result, the Company's advertising revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



