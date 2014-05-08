QV Physiotherapy Announces Launch of Informative New Website

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- QV Physiotherapy has announced the launch of its new website. The design offers ease of navigation and a user-friendly interface, enabling visitors to find the information they want quickly and efficiently.



Many individuals aren’t aware of the types of assistance available at a physiotherapy practice and hesitate to seek relief. The clinic works with patients that have an extensive array of conditions, diseases and injuries, from individuals with arthritis to those who have sustained injuries in vehicle accidents. Treatments are customized to accommodate the individual needs of the patient.



The practice provides residents in the Melbourne area with a multitude of services to address needs encompassing work and sports injuries, rehabilitation, and pain relief and management. Immediate, acute and chronic conditions are treated with single therapies or in conjunction with other methods offered at the clinic, depending upon the needs of the patient.



Manual therapy is at the core of the practice’s services, with a philosophy of hands-on therapy. Manual manipulation and mobilization, massage and trigger point therapy are available, along with myofascial release, muscle reeducation, dry needling and ultrasound therapy.



The practice offers services designed to aid in post-surgical recovery and rehabilitation through muscle strengthening, stretching and conditioning programs. Clinical Pilates, pilometrics and balance retraining are available to help clients retain mobility, regain flexibility and increase their range of motion.



Therapeutic ultrasound uses sound waves to address pain in soft tissue injuries to increase blood flow to the affected area and promote healing. Different types of massage methods are offered, depending upon the injury or condition. Massage therapies can relieve pain, aid in injury recovery and help patients increase their range of movement.



Myofascial release, clinical Pilates and exercise programs assist patients with disabilities, joint conditions and injuries. The therapies help patients regain flexibility, build core strength and reeducate muscles to help individuals retain mobility and independence. Dry needling provides clients with an option for migraines and similar conditions that don’t respond readily to traditional treatments.



QV Physiotherapy’s new website provides individuals with a fast and convenient means of locating information about physiotherapy methods and the types of injuries that can be helped with the techniques. Assessments, injury prevention, education and multiple therapies are all targeted to relieve pain and assist individuals quickly return to their normal activities.



For more information, the practice can be reached by phone at 9650 4149 or visit QV Physiotherapy online.



MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION

QV Physiotherapy

Phone: 9650 4149

Website: http://qvphysiotherapy.com