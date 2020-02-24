Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- QY Research has recently published a research report titled "Global Air Source Heat Pump Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application" predicting the growth opportunities that exist in the global market. According to the report, the global air source heat pump market was worth US$11000mn during 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 16200 mn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.



Demand for Sustainable Power Source to Boost Air Source Heat Pump Market



With an expanding popularity around using sustainable power source frameworks for both warming and cooling devices, the interest for air source heat pumps are likely to grow fundamentally during the forecast period. These air source heat pumps use refrigerants and blowers to move heat both to and from the structure envelope. At present air source heat pumps are by and large forcefully used as they diminish emanations as well as result in noteworthy reserve funds for adopters.



Attributable to the innovation, they consume far lesser power than ordinary warming and cooling frameworks. Both space warming and cooling contain a huge segment of the overall utilization for any family unit. With rising energy and power costs, home owners are progressively looking towards manageable warming and cooling frameworks which would limit power use and produce alluring incomes in the long haul.



Air-to-air Segment to Rise with a Sales Volume of 4202k Unit in 2017



Air-to-air segment is likely to rise in demand during the forecast period as they held the largest shares in the global market. In 2017, the sales volume of air-to-air was around 4202k unit with 55.59% of global sales volume.



Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market Owing to Rise in Manufacturing Industry



Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market as this region is experiencing rising number of initiatives to curb the emissions. This region is also witnessing rise in disposable income. Rising number of manufacturers operating from this region owing to availability of resources and cheap labor will boost the market in this region.



Key players are extensively investing in research and development activities to gain competitive edge in the market. Companies are improving their after sales and service network by acquisitions and mergers. For example, in 2017, NIBE Industries AB got into an agreement to acquire Rhoss S.p.A.



Key Players



The key players operating in the global air source heat pump market are Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, Fujitsu General, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Carrier, NIBE, Bosch Thermotechnik, Glen Dimplex, Vaillant, Danfoss, A. O. Smith, Viessmann, BDR Thermea Group, Haier, Midea, Gree Electric, Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co., Swegon Group AB, Sanden International, and Aermec.



