Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- Report with the title, "Global Signal Jammer Market Professional Survey Report 2019" has been recently added to the Machinery & Equipment archive. The market size for Signal Jammer is expected to be valued at US$ 4.9 Bn by the end of 2025 and will register a moderate CAGR of 4.9% throughout 2019-2025. The market size was US$ 3.5 Bn in 2018. The wireless industry has undergone constant changes and developments since the past few years. It has brought a number of devices, Signal Jammer being one of them. It has the ability to disrupt the user signal and misguide a person involved in the process.



Improvements in Technology to Offer Growth Prospects for the Manufacturers



Technological advancements in semiconductor devices and discrete components, including capacitors, resistors, transistors, and Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS), are helping the manufacturers to develop advanced Signal Jammers. Large scale usage of Signal Jammers in the military and defense sector is likely to act as a key driver in the Signal Jammer market. Increasing military expenditure by the government across varied countries, particularly the US, is likely to open doors for the Signal Jammer market. In spite of these, the market will get challenged on account of the issues related to the cellular phone jammer. Availability of low-cost jamming tools and their misuse can become a threat to the society, thus hampering the overall growth of the Signal Jammer market.



Military and Defense Sector to Emerge as a Key Application Segment in Future



Based on application, the Signal Jammer market can be segregated as home security and military and defense. Signal Jammers find extensive application in the military and defense sector to disrupt or limit communication and misguide the missiles and military aircraft of the enemies. As far as the type is concerned, the market for Signal Jammer is divided into stationary signal jammer and portable signal jammer. Demand for stationary signal jammer may witness an upsurge among the end-user industries on account of its wider jamming radius as well as frequency band in comparison to portable jammers.



North America- A key Contributor to the Signal Jammer Market Growth



The US government is increasingly investing in the R&D activities, which is positively influencing the Signal Jammer market growth in North America. Frequent upgradation of weapon systems by the US military to keep pace with the rapid technology developments will offer North America an upper hand over other regions.



Manufacturers to Receive Contracts from the Aerospace & Defense Sector to Improve Low-band Jammers



For instance, in the mid 2019, it was announced that Northrop Grumman and L-3 Technologies, two prime manufacturers of Signal Jammers, are going to upgrade the prototype Navy low-band jammers, thus enabling Navy EA-18G Growler, which is an American carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft, to foil enemy anti-stealth radar systems.



Detailed company profiling of the key manufacturers of Signal Jammer including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris Technologies, BAE Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Mctech Technology, WolvesFleet Technology, Stratign, NDR Resource International, and HSS Development has been mapped in the report by the researchers.



