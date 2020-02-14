Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- QY Research has recently published a report titled "Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Research Report 2020". The report includes market dynamics of flexible flat cables and the growth opportunities that lie in the global market. According to the report, the global flexible flat cable market was worth US$462.48mn during 2019 and is expected to reach US$492.69mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 0.91% during the forecast period.



Improved Mechanical Configuration to Boost Demand for Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market



Flexible flat cables are rising in demand compared to the round cables as they provide higher current carrying capacity with a higher surface to volume ratio. This helps in offering increased heat dissipating efficiency. They have stronger mechanical cable configuration which eliminates the usage of large conductors to provide strength along with other unnecessary insulating items. They demand half the area of space compared to round cables owing to its shape. Flat cables are often desired by various industries as it inherits various consistent electrical characteristics such as impedance, cross talk, and inductance.



It decreases skewing effects which helps in reducing time delays between signals. They provide easy cable management, specifically in high flex applications. They provide better RFI/EMI suppression and banish the need of wire coupling issues.



Rise in Desk Jobs to Boost PC Display Segment during the Forecast Period



The global flexible flat cable market is segmented into type and application. The type segment includes 0.500mm, 1.00mm, 1.25mm, and others. The application segment include PC display, CD-ROM drive, TV, printer, DVD/BD player, car stereo, game machine, GPS, and others.



PC display segment from application is expected to rise in demand owing to technological advancement which has resulted in increased office jobs. PC exist in majority of workplaces, hence boosting demand for flexible flat cables.



Emerging Economies to Trigger Growth of Asia Pacific Region



China has the largest number of manufacturers and exporters in the flexible flat wires market hence, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market. This region has other emerging economies such as Japan and India that are highly competitive owing to technological advancement, availability or resources, and cheap labour.



Key player in the market are investing in research and development activities to expand their product portfolio. They are also engaging in mergers and acquisitions to expand their customer base in various parts of the world.



Key Players



The key players operating in the global flexible flat cable market are Sumitomo Electric, Johnson Electric, Mei Tong Electronics, He Hui Electronics, Luxshare-ICT, Samtec, Sumida-flexcon, Cvilux, Axon Cable, Hitachi Metals, Ltd, Cicoil Flat Cables, Xinfuer Electronics, Hezhi Electronic, VST Electronics, Nicomatic, and JSB TECH.



