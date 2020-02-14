Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- QY Research has recently published a report titled "Global Flow Switches Market Professional Survey Report 2019". The research report focuses on flow switches market at a global as well as regional level to predict the growth opportunities that lie in the global market. According to the report, the global flow switches market was worth US$1525.54mn during 2019 and is expected to reach US$22307.38mn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period.



Accurate Flow Detection to Boost Demand for Flow Switches Market



Flow switches are mechanical instruments that aids in controlling the flow of liquid, steam, or air. It is preferred over other conventional switches because it helps in sending trip signals to other devices within the system. It assists in alerting the system to turn on or shut off which helps in protecting it from damage and helps in cooling circuit protection.



They are favoured by many industries because they are highly reliable for determining flow rates in a number of applications including biomedical and industrial sector. They are cost efficient, versatile, and accurate. Manufacturers are bringing innovations such as advancing switches with audible and visual alarms.



Electronic Flow Switches Segment to Augment due to its Advantages over Conventional Switches



The global flow switches market is segmented into type and application. The type segment is divided into mechanical flow switches and electronic flow switches. The application segment is segregated into liquids, gas, and solids.



Electronic flow switch segment is expected to rise in demand due to the various advantages it has over mechanical flow switches. Some of these features includes improved precision, digital output, and provides double temperature sensors.



Rise in Urbanization to Boost Asia Pacific in Global Market



The global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Japan, China, Korea, and other Asian countries. Among these, Europe is expected to lead the global market as they are home to various manufacturers and product innovators related to flow rate measurement solution and services, including flow switches.



Asia Pacific is expected to rise in competition as it is witnessing rise in urbanization which directly affect the need for sufficient power generation and adequate water and wastewater management. Other factors include expanding fuel refining capacity in various countries, rapid industrialization, and increasing number of collaboration.



Key players in the market are engaging in innovating technologically advanced devices such as incorporating flow sensor made from electromagnetic technology and pressure transducer.



The key players operating in the global flow switches market are ABB, TE Connectivity, WIKA, Rockwell Automation, Gems Sensors, SMC Corporation, Endress+Hauser, Dwyer Instruments, Siemens, ifm electronic, SIKA, Cynergy3 Components (Sensata), Fluid Components International (FCI), Barksdale (Crane), GHM Group, McDonnell & Miller (Xylem), KOBOLD Instruments, Harwil Corporation, Ameritrol Inc., Kelco, Magnetrol, Inc., Proteus Industries, Shanghai Fengshen, and Malema Engineering.



