QYresearchReports.com - Global and China Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Industry 2012 Deep Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- QYresearchReports.com - New Industry Research Report Added in QYresearchreports.com Database Global and China Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Industry 2012 Deep Research Report 2012 Deep Research Report on Global and China Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Industry was professional and depth research report on China Synthesis Polypeptide Drug industry.



To Browse Full Toc Visit: http://www.qyresearchreports.com/report/global-and-china-synthesis-polypeptide-drug-industry-2012-deep-research-report.htm



The report firstly introduced Synthesis Polypeptide Drug basic information included Synthesis Polypeptide Drug definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence, Synthesis Polypeptide Drug industry policy and plan, Synthesis Polypeptide Drug product specification, manufacturing process, product cost structure etc. then statistics China key manufacturers Synthesis Polypeptide Drug capacity production cost price profit production value gross margin etc details information, at the same time, statistics these manufacturers Synthesis Polypeptide Drug products customers application capacity market position company contact information etc company related information, then collect all these manufacturers data and listed China Synthesis Polypeptide Drug capacity production capacity market share production market share supply demand shortage import export consumption etc data statistics, and then introduced China Synthesis Polypeptide Drug 2009-2013 capacity production price cost profit production value gross margin etc information.



And also listed Synthesis Polypeptide Drug upstream raw materials equipments and Sharp Solarnstream clients alternative products survey analysis and Synthesis Polypeptide Drug marketing channels industry development trend and proposals. In the end, this report introduced Synthesis Polypeptide Drug new project SWOT analysis Investment feasibility analysis investment return analysis and also give related research conclusions and development trend analysis of China Synthesis Polypeptide Drug industry.



In a word, it was a depth research report on China Synthesis Polypeptide Drug industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from Synthesis Polypeptide Drug industry chain related technical experts and marketing engineers during Research Team survey and interviews.



Latest Reports by Qyresearch

China Rail Vehicle Industry

China Rare Earth Industry

China PV System EPC Installer

China Aramid Fiber Industry



Table of Contents



Chapter One Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Industry Overview 1

1.1 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Definition 1

1.2 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Classification and Application 3

1.3 Professional Terms Interpretation 8

1.4 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Industry Chain Structure 12

1.5 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Industry Overview 14



Chapter Two Synthesis Polypeptide Drug International and China Market Analysis 16

2.1 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Industry International Market Analysis 16

2.1.1 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug International Market Development History 16

2.1.2 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Product and Technology Developments 18

2.1.3 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Competitive Landscape Analysis 25

2.1.4 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug International Key Countries Development Status 28

2.1.5 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug International Market Development Trend 30

2.2 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug China Market Analysis 33

2.2.1 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug China Market Development History 33

2.2.2 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Product and Technology Developments 33

2.2.3 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Competitive Landscape Analysis 35

2.2.4 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug China Key Regions Development Status 37

2.2.5 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug China Market Development Trend 37

2.3 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug International and China Market Comparison Analysis 42



Chapter Three Major Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Analysis 43

3.1 Immunity Regulating Medicine (Allergy Infection and Immune) 43

3.1.1 Glatiramer Injection (Glatiramer Acetate) 43

3.1.2 Thymalfasin for Injection 46

3.1.3 Thymopentin Injection 49

3.1.4 Thymopetidum Injection 53

3.1.5 Summary 55

3.2 Digestive System Drugs (Gastrointestinal Type) 57

3.2.1 Octreotide Acetate Injection 57

3.2.2 Somatostatin for Injection 61

3.3 Bone and Connective Tissue Types (Thyroid hormones Drug) 66

3.3.1 Salmon Calcitonin Injection 67

3.3.2 Elcatonin Injection 70

3.3.4 TerfparaLide Injectlon 72

3.4 Gynecologic or Obstetric Drug 76

3.4.1 Oxytocin Injection 76

3.4.2 Carbetocin Injection 81

3.4.3 Acetate Atosiban Injection 83

3.5 Tumor Drug (hCG) 86

3.5.1 Leuprorelin Acetate Microspheres for Injection 87

3.5.2 Goserelin Acetate 89

3.5.3 Triptorelin Acetate Injection 92

3.5.4 Chorionic Gonadotrophin for Injection 95

3.6 Urinary System Drug (Diabetes Insipidus) 98

3.6.1 Desmopressin Acetate Injection 98

3.6.2 Terlipressin for Injection 101

3.7 Metabolic Drug (Insulin and Other Hypoglycemic Agents) 105

3.7.1 Biosynthetic Glucagon for Injection 105

3.7.2 Exenatide Injection 106



Chapter Four Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Development Environmental Analysis 109

4.1 China's Macroeconomic Environment Analysis 109

4.1.1 China GDP Analysis 109

4.1.2 China CPI Analysis 111

4.2 European Economic Environmental Analysis and Impact 113

4.3 United States Economic Environmental Analysis and Impact 116

4.4 Japan Economic Environmental Analysis and Impact 119

4.5 Global Economic Environmental Analysis and Impact 120

4.5.1 Global Economic Environmental Analysis 120

4.5.2 Global Economic Influence 121



Chapter Five Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Development Policy and Plan 121

5.1 China Government Policy and Development Plan 121

5.2 Industry Policy and Standard 122

5.3 Technical Standard 125

5.4 Technology Replacement and R&D Trends 126

5.5 Hotspots and Influence 127



Chapter Six Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure 132

6.1 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Manufacturing Process Overview 132

6.2 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Manufacturing Process Analysis 135

6.3 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Cost Structure Analysis 138



Chapter Seven 2009-2013 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 140

7.1 2009-2013 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Capacity Production Overview 140

7.1.1 2009-2013 Global and China Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Capacity Production 140

7.1.2 2009-2013 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Production Market Share 146

7.1.3 2009-2013 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Demand Overview 152

7.1.4 2009-2013 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Supply Demand and Shortage 152

7.1.5 2009-2013 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Production Import Export Consumption 153

7.1.6 2009-2013 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin 154

7.2 Different Type Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Sales and Market Scale Analysis 156

7.2.1Thymopentin Injection 156

7.2.2 Thymalfasin Injection 158

7.2.3 Calcitonin Injection 159

7.2.4 Somatostatin for Injection 161

7.2.5Octreotide Acetate Injection 162

7.2.6 Desmopressin Acetate Injection 163

7.3 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Market Summary 165



Chapter Eight Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Key Manufacturers 170

8.1 Novartis 170

8.2 Merck Serono 176

8.3 Ferring Pharmaceuticals 181

8.4 Ipsen PHarma Biotech 188

8.5 Lilly 191

8.6Asahi Kasei 195

8.7 AstraZeneca 199

8.8 SciClone Pharmaceuticals 203

8.9 Takeda 206

8.10 HYBIO Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd (Shenzhen Stock:300199) 210

8.11 Hainan Zhonghe Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd 215

8.12 Sichuan Chengdu Diao Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd 219

8.13 Beijing Yingu Century Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd (Beijing Shiqiao Bio-Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd) 224

8.14 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co.,Ltd 227

8.15 Livzon Pharmaceuticals Co.,Ltd (Livzon:000513) 234

8.16 Wuhan Hualong Bio-Chemical Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd 238

8.17 Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd 242

8.18 Beijing Shuanglu Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd 250

8.19 Yangzijiang Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd 257

8.20 Changzhou Siyao Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd 262



Chapter Nine Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis and Influence 267

9.1 Upstream Raw Materials Price Analysis and Influence 267

9.1 Upstream Equipments Market Analysis and Influence 269

9.3 Downstream Demand Analysis and Influence 270

9.4 Industry Policy Analysis and Influence 271



Chapter Ten Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Marketing Channels Analysis 272

10.1 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Marketing Channels Status 272

10.1.1 Drugs Marketing Channel Developemnt History 272

10.1.1 Prescription Drug Marketing Development Status 273

10.2 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Marketing Channels Management 274

10.3 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Marketing Channels Establishment 275

10.4 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Marketing Channels Development Trend 276



Chapter Eleven Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Industry Development Trend 278

11.1 2012-2016 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Industry Development Trend 278

11.2 2012-2016 Market Potential Forecast 279

11.3 2012-2016 R&D Trend 280

11.3.1Polypeptide Drug Technical Development Status 280

11.3.2 Polypeptide Drug and Health Care Products Research and Manufacturing Overview 282

11.3.3 China Polypeptide Drug Development Direction and Prospect 283

11.4 2012-2016 Marketing Channels Change Trend 285

11.4.1 Prescription Drug Marketing Channels Change Trend 285

11.4.2 Prescription Drug Sales Method Five Trend 286

11.5 2012-2016 Competition Pattern Development Trends 288



Chapter Twelve Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Industry Development Proposals 289

12.1 Macroeconomic Development Countermeasures 289

12.2 New Firms Enter Market Strategy 290

12.2.1 New Business Entry Barriers 290

12.2.2 New Corporate Strategy 290

12.3 New Project Investment Proposal 293

12.4 Marketing Channel Strategy Proposals 294

12.5 Competitive Environment Strategy Proposals 296

12.5.1 Competitive Environment Analysis 296

12.5.2 Strategy Proposals 297



Chapter Thirteen Synthesis Polypeptide Drug New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis 300

13.1 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Project SWOT Analysis 300

13.2 Synthesis Polypeptide Drug New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis 302

13.2.1 Buildings 302

13.2.2 Investment 303

13.2.3 Project Schedule 303

13.2.4 Project Investment Return and Feasibility Analysis 304



Chapter Fourteen Synthesis Polypeptide Drug Industry Research Conclusions 304



About QYresearchreports.com

QYresearchreports.com focuses on wind and solar energy markets. Apart from providing market research reports we are also capable of providing customized services comprising of primary interviews and in-depth market surveys. Our primary focus is to provide the best in class, in-depth and reliable market data related to Chinese markets.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@qyresearchreports.com

Visit: http://www.qyresearchreports.com/