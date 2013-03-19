R & B Climate Control Launches Campaign to Educate the Public on Efficient HVAC Units

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Statistics indicate an exponential surge in the cost of residential electricity, primarily over the last seven years; as a result, the average household is facing an increase of approximately $300 per year in utility expenses. In North Carolina, the gain in average electricity rates is comparable to those of New York, Nevada and California where rates are considered among the highest in the nation. Major power companies estimate the bulk of household energy usage to be through heating and air conditioning systems. In an effort to help ease the burden of increasing energy costs, R & B Climate Control has launched a campaign to educate the public on choosing the most efficient HVAC system for their homes.



Russell Klara of R & B Climate Control explained, "Selecting the right air conditioner for a home is a big decision, it's a major investment today. It will also play a key role in home energy expenses for years to come. When the summer heat is at its worst, our clients want their families to have the best, most reliable cooling system possible. The best ones are efficient, operating on the least possible amount of electricity to keep utility bills at a minimum. They provide steady, dependable performance year after year when properly maintained. Good systems are quiet, long lasting and low in maintenance needs."



"Obviously an air conditioner that's too small won't sufficiently cool a home, running constantly in an effort to maintain the preset temperature," Klara continued, "but what many don't realize is that an over sized system will turn on and off more than necessary. Both extremes will waste energy and possibly put undue strain on the compressor, resulting in higher than necessary power bills and costly repairs to the air conditioning unit. R & B Heating and Cooling determines the proper size unit for our clients' homes by carefully studying the cooling requirements of each home. Window dimensions, exposure, floor space, insulation, local climate, heat generating appliances, the direction the home faces and even the amount of the home's exterior shade are all factors we take into consideration. In addition to providing our services on site, we also provide a link on our website, http://www.charlottemetrohvac.com, to help our customers decide which size, type and brand of unit may be right for their home."



Klara went on to say, "We perform installation as well as Charlotte Air Conditioning Repair services for our clients. We also provide maintenance for heating and air conditioning units. While having the proper size unit for a home is an important element in comfort and energy consumption, keeping up with routine maintenance is also necessary to ensure the unit remains efficient."



About R & B Climate Control

R & B Climate Control is an HVAC Charlotte NC company. They proudly service, repair, install and maintain air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, water heaters and other heating and air equipment for Charlotte, Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Indian Land, Lake Wylie, Mathews and other surrounding areas.