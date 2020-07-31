R & D Jobs in Pharma – Specialist Recruitment Support

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- Research, discovery and development provide the foundations on which survival is based for many businesses within the Life Sciences sector. EPM Scientific US partners with organisations nationwide, from Boston and Chicago to Dallas, San Francisco and New York, connecting talented individuals to the enterprises where they will be set up for success. A wealth of R&D jobs exists in pharma today and there are opportunities to make career defining moves and for businesses to build sustainable and resilient teams when the right hiring choices are made.



As the current COVID-19 situation has proven, R&D remains crucial to the design and development of solutions to medical and health crises and challenges. It's a huge growth area within Life Sciences - R&D spending in medical device is anticipated to grow by 4.5% to hit $39bn by 2024. More than half of businesses are intending to increase spending on R&D – and that was before the race to find a vaccine for COVID-19 had begun. EPM Scientific US partners with organisations looking to fill R&D jobs in pharma with talented people who can help drive the industry onward. The firm provides the insight, connections and resources to ensure that business-critical talent can still be sourced for organisations where those individuals will be best placed to thrive.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific US offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific US. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Life Science sector and help them secure top talent."



Technology has been a big driver behind the expansion in R&D jobs in pharma and helped to accelerate investment in this area. Boundaries between the biological, physical and digital worlds have been blurred as a result of technological development and this presents opportunities for businesses with the people in place who are able to innovate and evolve to take advantage of this. From artificial intelligence to automation and robotics, technology can impact R&D across the entire value chain.



EPM Scientific US is committed to people and has invested in its own teams too, including providing up to the minute technology and ongoing training programs that are designed to optimise the expertise and enthusiasm of consultants for the benefit of clients. The firm works hard to nurture a network of talented people across the country, especially in major cities including San Francisco, Dallas, Boston, Chicago and New York. Connections at a broad spectrum of different businesses, from global multinationals to boutique enterprises and start-ups, ensure that the wealth of opportunities available is wide. As the Life Sciences sector is called to respond to challenge and change, EPM Scientific US is willing and able to provide specialist recruitment support.



To find out more information about R & D Jobs in Pharma visit https://www.epmscientific.com/disciplines/r-and-d.



About EPM Scientific US

EPM Scientific US designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that bring together talented people and offer career next steps. The firm was established in 2012 and is now a specialist leading recruiter in Life Sciences nationwide.