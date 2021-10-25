R & D Jobs Will Benefit from New Infrastructure Package in the Wake of the Pandemic

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2021 -- The $3.5 trillion new infrastructure package that has been proposed by the Democrats is designed to take President Biden's first term domestic priorities and bundle them neatly up into one single bill. Within this there is a significant allocation for R&D spending, which is perhaps not surprising in the wake of COVID and also given the pressure on this administration to focus on innovation and growth. The bill contains plans to spend more than $45 million on R&D as part of the new infrastructure package, pushing this to the top of the agenda in fields such as science and tech. It includes significant allocation of funds in areas such as job creation and innovation. Lawmakers putting together the proposals have also placed an emphasis on the need to use funding such as this to upgrade research facilities across the USA so that the students and scientists of America have access to cutting edge facilities, as opposed to out of date equipment and labs.



EPM Scientific is a leading specialist recruiter to the life sciences sector and the team has worked in this industry since 2012. R&D jobs is just one area where the firm has well established expertise - other fields include hiring for commercial, legal and compliance, medical communications, medical affairs, clinical development and clinical operations. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with organizations across the industry, EPM Scientific is an obvious first choice for businesses and individuals keen to see a return on investment in hiring and careers. The firm works with a broad spectrum of businesses in life sciences, from agile start-ups to international brands, and helps talented people to take career-defining next steps. EPM Scientific benefits from genuine nationwide reach that extends to New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco and provides options across the country when it comes to R&D jobs.



In addition, the firm has a wealth of international connections and a robust global reach that comes from being part of a workforce that numbers more than 1,000 internationally. The firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Given the borderless nature of the life sciences community today, this kind of reach is a vital part of providing specialist recruitment support in fields such as R&D jobs. Also crucial is the emphasis that the firm places on its own people. EPM Scientific trains consultants consistently and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. No matter what the economic conditions the firm is committed to ensuring that both candidates and individuals receive the best possible support. There are currently many different roles available via EPM Scientific including Director [Quality Assurance], Clinical Trial Assistant, Research Associate and Quality Control Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.