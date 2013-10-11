R Lalique Glass Releases New Designs for 2013

Wickford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- World-famous décor firm Madelena Antiques releases its new designs and renews its classic pieces of glass arts and décors for 2013 starting with stunning glass forms that depict the very essence of class, elegance, intricacy and fine artistry. The new collection includes amazingly detailed glass dining items, décors, vases and clocks, while the renewed designs are all vintage glass pieces by the world renowned master glass creator Rene Lalique.



Famous for its sophisticated glass pieces, the celebrated design firm continues to bring timeless beauty in every home by renewing masterpieces and classic designs penned and manufactured by art connoisseur and legendary jewelry designer Rene Lalique. Almost 70 years after his death, R Lalique remains a respected figure in glassmaking. Known to produce the highest quality of masterpieces because of his refined craftsmanship and design ingenuity, he reached fame and following across continents.



Madelena Antiques keeps classic designs alive while producing new designs from the firm. These designs are captured in durable glassware that are unique in every sense. Because the firm uses wax mold for every piece, no design is manufactured twice exactly the same. Utilized as a primary manufacturing method is press molding that is also being used during the Art Deco movement when R Lalique was still starting with his craft.



The stunning glass arts are recommended to collectors and individuals with high appreciation for arts. To ensure genuine items, the firm uses wheel cutting, engraving and molding in placing its signature mark.



Aside from classic glass pieces, customers can also choose from figurines and decorative items, plaques and statues, menu holders, perfume and wine bottles, clocks and photo frames, paperweights, wine bottles and glasses, as well as glass windows and panels for the highest architectural sophistication.



Interested customers can visit Madelena Antiques through its website or visit the Lalique glass museums located in the UK, Japan, France and Portugal.