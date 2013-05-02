R Limo of Palm Springs Announces Major Expansion with the Acquisition of Palm Springs Limo

Palm Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- R Limo of Palm Springs California recently announced a major expansion with the acquisition of Palm Springs Limo. This purchase allows R Limo to offer a larger coverage in service.



R Limo offers limousine, sedan and SUV operations on a private basis plus a scheduled commuter door to door shuttle service to and from the desert cities and Los Angeles County on a daily basis. The Palm Springs Limo service area includes Palm Springs and the surrounding communities of Cathedral city, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indio, La Quinta, Indian Wells and Bermuda Dunes thus giving R Limo the ability to service even more clients in the area. A company spokesperson said that the addition of Palm Springs Limo is a perfect complement to the existing R Limo operation and that corporate executives expect the integration to go very smoothly with absolutely no interruption of service or disruption for existing clients.



R Limo is known for providing luxury ground transportation and its fleet of limos, sedans and SUV shuttles is modern and features some of the top luxury models including the stretch Lincoln Town Car limousine, Lincoln Town Car sedans L and Chevrolet Suburban SUV’s. The R Limo staff of chauffeurs is well trained and offers professional service to clients moving between Los Angeles and Palm Springs and several locations in between.



Clients can expect the same level of service with no noticeable effects resulting from the incorporation of the Palm Springs Limo fleet and staff. As before, clients will receive the same reliable, reasonable royal service provided by professional and knowledgeable drivers operating clean and efficient luxury vehicles.



R Limo offers luxury travel for all types of events and special occasions including weddings, proms, same sex civil union ceremonies, nights out to the hottest clubs, wine and sightseeing tours and Bachelor and Bachelorette parties. The company also provides discreet service to corporate clients and professionals athletes who need luxury transportation that affords privacy. One of the more popular R Limo services is direct transportation from LAX to Palm Springs in one of the firms’ luxury Chevrolet Suburban SUV shuttles. Clients can obtain a quote for their trip by visiting the R Limo website and navigating to the “Get A Quote” page.



To learn more visit the R Limo website at http://www.r-limo.com or call toll free at 866.416.8888 to speak with a company representative. R Limo is also available via email at Email@R-Limo.com.