R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Certain directors of R1 RCM Inc was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain R1 RCM Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Chicago, IL based R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. R1 RCM Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $868.50 million in 2018 to over $1.18 billion in 2019, and that its normalized Loss of $24.18 million in 2018 turned into a normalized Income of $44.99 million in 2019.



Those who purchased shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.