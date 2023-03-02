R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at R1 RCM Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain R1 RCM Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Chicago, IL based R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. R1 RCM Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.27 billion in 2020, to over $1.47 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income declined from $117.1 million in 2020 to $97.20 million in 2021.



On November 8, 2022, R1 RCM Corp. reported third-quarter operating results. The Company reported a GAAP net loss of $29.5 million, compared to net income of $17.0 million in the same period last year. The Company stated that the GAAP net loss was negatively impacted by a $9.5 million increase in the allowance for credit losses. The Company also reported that Chief Executive Joe Flanagan will step down from the role after almost 10 years with the company. Following this news, the stock was trading down over 52% in mid-day trading.



Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) declined to as low as $6.71 per share on November 09, 2022.



