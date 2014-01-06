R2R for Flexible Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Roll to Roll technology (R2R), also known as reel to reel processing, is an upcoming flexible electronics technology enabling advanced manufacturing in the sector. Roll to Roll technology includes several rollers forming a web, around which a substrate is routed through various fabrication operations. There are various kinds of substrates, mainly polymer-based, which are used in R2R processing depending on the processing steps involved in fabrications and applications.



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Electronic devices have become more portable than previous years due to the advancements in battery design, chips and circuits. A technique called photolithography has shrunk the size of circuits nearly 400 times.



Major applications of the Roll to Roll technology include flexible devices, solar cells, integrated circuits, amorphous silicon thin film transistors, and liquid crystal displays. Roll to Roll technology has largely impacted the manufacturing process for electronic devices, enabling mass production of high value technology products like large area solid state lighting devices, X?ray images, flexible flat panel displays, photovoltaic roofing panels and many others, at meters-per-minute rates.



Some of the major driving factors for the adoption of such technology are highly economical processes, ability to tolerate high defect density, and the booming consumer market. Major factors inhibiting growth of this market are lack of expected progress and threat from substitute technologies.



Some of the major players leading the market space are Konarka (U.S.), Citala (U.S.) and Energy-enviro (Finland).



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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