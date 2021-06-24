Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Ra Medical Systems, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) and currently hold any of those NYSE: RMED shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Ra Medical Systems, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Carlsbad, CA based Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $7.19 million in 2019 to $4.4 million in 2020, and that Net Loss declined from $56.95 million in 2019, to $36.05 million in 2020.



Shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) declined from $67.25 per share in January 2020 to as low as $2.85 per share on May 19, 2021.



