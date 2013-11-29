Rachanbanda Programme Held at PJR Stadium, Chandanagar on 21 November 2013

Andhra Pradesh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress General Secretary, Ravi Kumar Yadav organised Rachanbanda programme at PJR Stadium, Chandanagar



Numerous people were given ration cards and pensions during the event.Sri D. Sridhar Babu, honorable minister of civil supplies was the chief of the event. MLA of Serilingampally constituency M. Bhikshapathi Yadav was also present during the programme were 12,000 ration cards were handed over and 750 pensioner names were announced. The programme’s highlight was distribution of 12,000 ration coupons to newly allotted white card holders along with pension distribution. Ravi Kumar Yadav also informed about the importance of ration card to the people present during the event and expressed is happiness for making it a success. He said,



“I am happy to see great number turn out. Another great success of Racha Banda programme.”



Chief Guest Sri D. Sridhar Babu also handed over of five crore rupees for Self Help Group for Linkage during the event. This was done in the presence of both Ravi Kumar Yadav and M. Bhikshapathi Yadav.



After the event, Ravi Kumar Yadav posted updates about the event and its success in a social networking site. He also thanked everyone who were present in the event along with the gesture of honorable minister of civil services and the MLA of Serilingampally. “I am thankful to everyone who made this important event a success. It will boost our confidence to reach out to more people in our constituency for help,” he said.



A white card holder present during the programme says, “I want to thank AP Youth Congress for organising this event and providing ration coupons to numerous people like me.”



The Rachabanda programme started at 10 am and the PJR stadium was almost filled to capacity. The organisers thanked people of Chandanagar for turning out in large numbers and making the event successful.



About Ravi Kumar Yadav

Ravi Kumar Yadav is presently holding position of General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress. He serves people of Serilingampally constituency in Hyderabad at a grass root level.



For Media Contact:

Ravi kumar Yadav

(Youth Congress General Secretary)

http://ravikumaryadav.com/

https://www.facebook.com/MaraboinaRaviKumarYadav