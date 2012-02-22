Are Tim Tebow and Rachel Morgan Perry to be Wed by a Universal Life Church Minister?

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has been beseiged by phone calls in reference to rumors surrounding Tim Tebow and Country Music Singer, Songwriter and Entertainer Ms Rachel Morgan Perry’s perhaps budding romance between the legendary



NFL Quarterback and today’s Princess of Country Western/Gospel Music. Brother Michael President of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters says We have no further comment at this time, to refer to our website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com for updates and to keep your eyes affixed to Rachel Morgan Perry Videos and Rachel Morgan Perry on Facebook.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women from throughout the world provided they are baptized. Ordination With No Seminary – No Huge Investments, just men or women with a conviction or calling to serve our Lord Jesus Christ. You never know whose wedding you may officiant as a real faith based Universal Life Church Minister.



Individuals ordained by the Universal Life Church Headquarters are afforded the opportunity to serve as wedding officiants anywhere in the USA and in most countries throughout the world. Universal Life Church, President Brother Michael Says; “It is quite common to have celebrities who choose to be ordained, but many times it is one of our Ministers with the opportunity and privilege to serve as a wedding officiant for a couple such as Tim Tebow and Rachel Morgan Perry as well.”