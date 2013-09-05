Rachelle Smith Joins Women Speaks Association Executive Team

Novi, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Rachelle Smith, entrepreneur and author, has joined the Women Speakers Association (WSA) Executive Leadership Team. “I am excited to be a member of WSA, and am thrilled and humbled to assume this volunteer leadership role. This is truly an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people around the world,” she says. Smith’s role will consist of developing member recruitment, engagement, and retention strategies for the association.



Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Smith spent several years in marketing and sales roles in corporate America. She has held volunteer leadership roles with the Northwestern Alumni Association, Inforum of Michigan, and Detroit Society of Human Resource Management (DSHRM).



About Women Speakers Association

WSA is based in Los Angeles, California. As the first-ever global community for women speakers, with members in 120 countries and on 6 of the 7 continents, WSA provides a platform for women to support, mastermind and mentor one another in the call to empower the voice of the 21st century woman. WSA serves women in every industry: from small and big business to for-profit and non-profit; from politics to education; and from healthcare to Hollywood. President Liora Mendeloff founded WSA in 2009.



About Rachelle Smith

Rachelle Smith, principal and founder of Positive Creative Infusion Consulting, LLC, a national consulting, training, and speaking firm based in Novi, Michigan. She is the author of Happiness & Success Uncovered: Lessons From My Passionate Journey; Global Branding: An Analysis of Toyota Corolla's Brand Equity Among Students of American, Brazilian, German and South Korean Descent at Florida International University in Miami, Florida; and Marketing Strategies To Build & Grow Businesses, Non-Profit & Personal Brands: A White Paper Collection; and Monetizing Your Passion: You Have What It Takes! For more information, please visit http://www.positivecreativeinfusion.com.



Rachelle Smith, Principal

Positive Creative Infusion Consulting, LLC

P.O. Box 452

Novi, MI 48376

888-781-6680 (phone)

888-519-9139 (fax)

rachelle@positivecreativeinfusion.com

http://www.positivecreativeinfusion.com