Rachelle Smith Launches MYP Movement Global Online Community

Novi, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Rachelle Smith, entrepreneur, professional speaker and author of the new book Monetizing Your Passion: You Have What It Takes!”, has launched an online global community called the Monetizing Your Passion (MYP) Movement. “I am so excited about helping others around the world achieve their dreams of profiting from their passion, gifts and talents. Whether someone wants to start a full-time business, or a side business, now is a good time,” she says.



Entrepreneurship has been booming for several years in the United States, in particular. “In 2010, an average of 0.34 percent of adults created a new business each month, equaling about 565,000 new businesses per month,” according to the Kauffman Index of Entrepreneurial Activity 1996-2010, published in March of 2011.



To support aspiring entrepreneurs, Smith has launched a website, http://www.MYPMovement.com, as well as a Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/MYPMovement. “My goal is to be a source of inspiration, education, and empowerment for others around the globe. I have never been so passionate about anything in my life. I want others to learn from my journey,” she adds.



Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Smith spent several years in marketing and sales roles in corporate America.



About Rachelle Smith

Rachelle Smith, principal and founder of Positive Creative Infusion Consulting, LLC, a national consulting, training, and speaking firm based in Novi, Michigan. She is the author of Happiness & Success Uncovered: Lessons From My Passionate Journey; Global Branding: An Analysis of Toyota Corolla's Brand Equity Among Students of American, Brazilian, German and South Korean Descent at Florida International University in Miami, Florida; and Marketing Strategies To Build & Grow Businesses, Non-Profit & Personal Brands: A White Paper Collection; and Monetizing Your Passion: You Have What It Takes! For more information, please visit http://www.positivecreativeinfusion.com.



Rachelle Smith, Principal & Author

Positive Creative Infusion Consulting, LLC

P.O. Box 452, Novi, MI 48376

888-781-6680 (phone)

888-519-9139 (fax)

rachelle@positivecreativeinfusion.com

http://www.positivecreativeinfusion.com