Racing Games Website RacingGamesx.com Launches Collection of Best Online Games

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- RacingGamesx.com announces the launch of its new racing games website, highlighting a selection of the best free racing games available on the web. Each game has been hand-selected, is 100% safe, and provides players with the best racing games the Internet has to offer.



The popularity of online gaming is increasing, and it’s important for parents to have sites they can trust to be safe for their children to peruse and play. With favorites like Atomic Supercars, Planet Racer and Extreme Racing 2, RacingGamesx.com gives players many choices from a selection of the best games that cater to a variety of interests. Many games feature car racing, but additional offerings include sprinting, horse racing and dog racing. Games vary from simple-style arcade games to more complex digital imaging in games that mimics real-life racing.



"Our goal in creating RacingGamesx.com was to provide players with a one-stop site to find the best racing games available," explained a spokesperson for RacingGamesx.com. "All of the games are free to play with no account needed to get started. It's risk-free, safe and user-friendly fun that's available on the web 24 hours a day."



Each game comes with instructions and descriptions of how to best play the game, as well as tips and tricks to master the more challenging aspects. Players can also view games based on the most popular and the ones that have received the best reviews. There are currently ten games to choose from, with more being added to the site as they become available.



About RacingGamesx.com

RacingGamesx.com is a new website from Racing Games X, a company that has been online for five years and is committed to providing online entertainment sites that are safe and appropriate for children. RacingGamesx.com is devoted to providing the best racing games online in one place. Each game is selected for its quality and enjoyment. For more information, visit http://www.racinggamesx.com.