Rack'nStack Now Brings Some of the Most Innovatively Designed Cabinets in Townsville

Earlville, Qld -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Rack’nStack Warehouse, a renowned warehousing solution provider, now brings some of the most innovatively designed cabinets in Townsville for clients. These cabinets are designed with the highest level of flexibility to fit in all the client expectations.



One can choose these cabinets as per his/her requirements. Whether it’s a cabinet with or without doors; lockable or without locks; 1, 2 or 3 door lockers, Rack’nStack is the best place to purchase cabinets in Cairns.. They have a huge range of fully equipped cabinet’s that can be easily assembled and are equally utilizable.



Being the best storage option these cabinets in Darwin are the most reliable storage source. Moreover, their in-house installation service provides trustworthy and cost-effective solutions to fit the budget.



The company is comprised of the highly skilled staff delivers the highest quality of services. While elaborating further a spokesperson stated, “You deserve great products and outstanding services that also ensures affordability. Our promise to you is to always deliver this. The Rack’nStack Warehouse prides itself on our staff and service. No matter how big or small your storage solution, our in-house installation team provides a reliable and cost-effective service.”



Apart from installation, their shelving design also excels. The company further designs storage systems that allow an easy access to lifters while moving goods located at different shelves on the rack with Gondola shelving being their biggest example.



About The Rack’nStack Warehouse

The Rack’nStack Warehouse offers the most innovative solutions for pallet racking, workbenches, long span shelving, storage solutions, material handling and much more. With their service one can be sure of making the most of every inch of available storage space, whether it’s warehouse, stockroom, office, shop or garage. Their Quick and efficient services mean minimal disruption to the day to day operations. From their sales manager through to their warehouse manager, their process from initial enquiry through to installation is kept in-house and which enables them to deliver reliable service and face to face contact every step of the way.



For more information about cabinet in cairns , please visit http://www.racknstackwarehouse.com.au



Contact:-

10 Commercial Place

(Cnr Ishmael Road)

Earlville Qld 4870

Qld 4870

Phone: (07) 4054 0688