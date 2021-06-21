Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2021 -- Certain directors of Rackspace Technology, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Rackspace Technology directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Antonio, TX based Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments.



On or around August 5, 2020, Rackspace Technology, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 33.5 million shares of common stock priced at $21.00 per share.



Then, on May 10, 2021, Rackspace Technology, Inc. reported the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2021 and issued a forecast for the second quarter and full year. Rackspace Technology, Inc. reported a first-quarter loss of $64 million, or $0.31 per share, compared with a loss of $48.2 million, or $0.29 per share. Rackspace Technology, Inc. also forecast adjusted second-quarter earnings of $0.21 to $0.23 per share on revenue of $735 million to $745 million, compared to analyst expectations of $0.23 per share on revenue of $733.9 million, and full-year adjusted earnings of $0.95 to $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.0 billion to $3.1 billion, compared to analyst forecasts of $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.



Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) declined from $25.93 per share on April 20, 2021, to as low as $17.26 per share on May 11, 2021.



