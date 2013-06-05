RackTop Systems Celebrates Official Opening of Its Primary Integration and Collaboration Facility in Fulton, MD

Fulton, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- FULTON, MD– June 5, 2013 – RackTop Systems, a manufacturer and market-leader in data center technologies, celebrates the official opening of its primary integration and collaboration facility in Fulton, MD. The new office was designed to support manufacturing, assembly, and distribution operations from MD as well as create the perfect environment for technical collaboration with customers and partners of RackTop. The facility has a state of the art lab where customers can evaluate RackTop products and rapidly integrate them with complementary solutions in a dedicated environment.



RackTop Systems designs products for the high-performance unified storage and Global Enterprise cloud computing markets, which combined are expected to exceed $200 billion in 2013. With double digit growth anticipated in the industry, the company is projected to experience exponential growth over the next decade, bringing new high-tech jobs to Howard County. A significant number of RackTop’s customers operate private and public clouds with ever increasing data requirements. Additionally, RackTop operates a global multi-tenant private cloud powered by RackTop products.



“There is a substantial high-tech talent pool in the Baltimore-Washington Metro area, but most are strictly focused on supporting the Government. While we serve both the public and private sectors, we hope to bring more Silicon Valley type jobs to the area, providing options for those seeking worldwide challenges outside of the public sector alone.” said RackTop CEO Eric Bednash.



RackTop is poised to hire additional software developers and engineers this summer to enhance existing products as well as expand its global private-public hybrid cloud offering dubbed myRacktop.



We are very excited to have a company like Racktop headquartered in our backyard,” said Ken Ulman, Howard County Executive. “This shows that Howard County and the east coast can compete with California and the west coast when it comes to providing a home for technology companies. Having Racktop develop and manufacture high tech-cloud products is not just good for Howard County, it is good for Maryland.”



About RackTop (www.racktopsystems.com)

RackTop is transforming the way data is delivered and how users interact with data center systems. Focused on solving both the business and operational challenges of its customers through technology, Racktop Systems develops foundational IT appliances which are valuable, easy to use, and economical Enterprise computing solutions. Customers range from small business to Fortune 500’s, as well as the public sector. RackTop products are designed and assembled to the highest quality standards in the USA.