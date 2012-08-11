Racy Rentals Partners With Beverly Hills Scooter Club

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2012 -- Racy Rentals has teamed up with Beverly Hills Scooter Club for a partnership guaranteed to show you a good time!



Racy Rentals and Beverly Hills Scooter Club announced today a multi-faceted strategic partnership which will combine the global reach and scale of Racy Rentals with Beverly Hills Scooter Club’s sports riding club to provide consumers worldwide unprecedented accessibility to the hobby they love most – motorcycles! This partnership is expected to assist fans in discovering news, connect with other motorcycle lovers worldwide, as well as seamlessly share their experiences with their friends offline and online alike.



It is as thrilling as cruising the open road, as concentrated as a rider who is leaning into a curve, as motivational as a mountain view. Their mission is to turn dreams of adventure travelers to reality. Adventure travelers merely wish to feel a sense of elation and freedom which can only come from riding a powerful, sleek machine. They wish to live these dreams more consistently, and with less trouble.



Now that Racy Rentals has partnered with Beverly Hills Scooter Club, they can now offer day tours of the landmark sites of LA and the breathtaking passes, roads and mountains of San Bernadino and Santa Monica. Guided tour rides will be organized by professional riders and all tours are tailored to be appropriate for all rider's skill level and desires.



About Beverly Hills Scooter Club:



The Beverly Hills Scooter Club includes a sport riding club for people who collect to chase one another through mountain roads, canyons, and city streets, striving to increase the riding experience, as well as promote camaraderie amongst riders around the world. For more information visit their site: http://www.beverlyhillsscooterclub.com/



About Racy Rentals:

Racy Rentals is a motorcycle rental company which primarily rents European motorbikes, with brands well-known as being the Ferrari of motorbikes, like Ducati. In addition, the business provides brand names like Aprilia, BMW, and so much more. Situated around the United States, they possess a passion for offering customers exactly what they desire. For more information visit their site:

http://socalmotorcyclerentals.wordpress.com/



http://www.racyrentals.com/



Contact:



Chloe Benoit

Celebritypreneur

424-262-1596