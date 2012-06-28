Rad-Claire: The Symphony Mouse - New Children's Book by Shawnita Chevis

Halifax, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Shawnita Chevis, a military wife who resides in Jacksonville, NC reveals her latest children’s book, Rad-Claire: The Symphony Mouse.



Written as an early reader chapter book, published by Reimann Books, it tells the inspirational story of Rad-Claire, a mouse who has a dream of playing music and conducting her own orchestra. However, music has been forbidden in the mouse kingdom ever since Rad-Claire’s mother disappeared.



Now it is up to Rad-Claire to make her father see her point of view as she embarks on a quest to bring music back to the mouse world by listening to her heart and following her dreams.



Boasting 40 pages of adventure and dazzling illustrations by Ashlyn Smith, the tale of Rad-Claire is garnering 4* reviews and critical acclaim from around the world.



“I wrote the original manuscript while living in Japan. Following a reading for a group of local children, a Mother ran up to me, got my attention and told me how much she adored the book! It appears that readers young and old are falling in love with Rad-Claire” says Chevis.



She continues, “I created her to become a warm-hearted character that people could relate to, trust in and pass down through their generations. The initial response has been more than I could have ever asked for.”



Due to the mouse’s popularity, Chevis has recently announced that the world can look forward to a series of books featuring Rad-Claire.



“Keep your eyes and ears peeled as there is a lot more to come from the mouse world!” she concludes.



Rad-Claire the Symphony Mouse introduces young readers to a vibrant world of rock and classical music through the eyes and ears of a plucky young heroine. Rad-Claire is a small mouse with a big passion, and even personal tragedy can’t stand in the way of her dreams. Join Rad-Claire in this inspiring tale about heart, music, big city life, and most of all, the love a family has for one another.



About Shawnita J. Chevis

Shawnita J. Chevis was born in Detroit, Michigan where she attended Detroit Public Schools, and Pasadena City College in Pasadena California. She has self-published a book of poems entitled, Poetry Of Life and a self esteem book for children Daisy the Frog s First Words. She has also written stage plays, No Roses at My Door, and Broken. She continues to follow her dreams, and resides in North Carolina with her family.