Rad Glasses Offers a Large Collection of Radiation Protection Glasses Providing All-Round Protection to the Eyes

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- As an online store for radiation safety eyewear, Rad Glasses offers a large collection of radiation protection glasses that provide all-round protection to your eyes. You can buy both prescription and non-prescription protection glasses in 0.50mm and 0.75mm lead protection options, as per your needs. Each of their safety glasses is designed to reduce your exposure to radiation and shield your eyes to prevent any medical issues.



All of their safety glasses are advanced and extremely lightweight, durable & stylish looking and are comfortable to wear, and do not distort your view. The frames they provide have rubber nose bridges for added comfort, hinges for durability, and larger viewing areas for increased functionality. Whether you're working as a radiologist, cardiologist, or any other medical professional, Rad Glasses has the perfect choice of radiation protection glasses for you.



Rad Glasses is a leading online store offering a wide range of radiation protection glasses at the most competitive prices. The online store has in the stock safety eyewear in a variety of colors, designs, and specifications to cater to the broad needs of the clients. Each of their eyewear is stringently monitored on various parameters before supplying it to the customers to ensure complete satisfaction.



Talking further about their collection of radiation protection glasses, a representative from the company stated, "We bring you the industry's most reliable, high-quality safety glasses for complete eye protection when working around radiation. All of their radiation protection glasses are manufactured with the highest quality materials under the guidance of board-certified opticians. Our exclusive selection of safety glasses incorporate[s] contemporary styling while allowing optimum vision for comfortable, accurate work."



About Rad Glasses

Rad Glasses is a subsidiary of the parent company Ix Medical, Inc. Ix Medical engineers and provides the highest quality radiation protection in the industry! Our radiation glasses are the best fitting and the most comfortable of any radiation glasses on the market. We are committed to providing the marketplace with the highest quality products.



For more information, please visit: https://radglasses.com/



Contact Details



Ix Medical, Inc.

725 West Anaheim Street, Long Beach, CA 90813

Phone: 877-902-6446 Fax: 888-611-3171