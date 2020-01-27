Rad Glasses Offers a Wide Selection of Comfortable to Wear Radiation Protection Glasses

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- A well-renowned online store for safety eyeglasses, Rad Glasses offers a wide selection of radiation protection glasses that are quite comfortable to wear. The online store offers both prescription and non-prescription protection glasses so that you can get the pair of glasses that are best suited to your needs. The company offers a plethora of radiation protection glasses including OG240, Ix Wrap, IX 808, IX 55, IX 53, OG58, OG55, Frost, Grey Snake and many more. Available in various styles and colors, the glasses provide optimum protection while imparting a classy and rad look.



The company provides a 30-day warranty on all glass frames and lenses to ensure they are free of defects in material and workmanship. Made of rubber, the temple bars of the glasses fit perfectly to your ears and head. The temple bars also provide side protection and terrific visualization. If you're looking to buy radiation protection glasses, you can take a look at the collection available online on RadGlasses.com.



Rad Glasses is one of the most sought-after suppliers of radiation safety glasses in the US. To cater to the broad needs of the clients, the company offers safety eyewear in a variety of colors, designs, and specifications. The glasses are made incorporating the latest technology and quality-tested on stringent parameters to ensure high quality.



Talking about their radiation protection glasses, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The wider frames of our glasses makes them highly comfortable to wear. The back of the temple bars for the glasses are made of rubber and can be bent to fit the ears and head. The glasses provide great coverage and terrific visualization. The temple bar is wide at the front and provides good side protection."



About Rad Glasses

Rad Glasses is a subsidiary of the parent company Ix Medical, Inc. Ix Medical engineers and provides the highest quality radiation protection in the industry! Our radiation glasses are the best fitting and the most comfortable of any radiation glasses on the market. We are committed to providing the marketplace with the highest quality products.



