Rad Glasses Offers an Exclusive Collection of X-Ray Protective Glasses Designed to Provide Optimal Radiation Protection

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Rad Glasses, a leading provider of leaded eyewear, offers an exclusive collection of x-ray protective glasses in a variety of colors, designs, and specifications to cater to the broad needs of the clients. All of their protective eyewear is designed to offer you the most protection when your eyes are potentially exposed to harmful radiation. Each of their protection glasses comes with the highest quality frame that is easy to adjust and comfortable to wear. The lenses of the x-ray protective glasses are made from high-quality materials and contain 0.75- and 0.50-millimeter lead equivalency. All of their radiation safety glasses are quality approved and come in prescription and non-prescription forms.



Their glasses frames and lenses are warranted to be free of defects in material and workmanship for a period of 30 days after the date of shipment. The company is known for producing the highest-quality radiation protective glasses at extremely competitive prices so you shouldn't have to break the bank in order to purchase a pair of radiation safety glasses from them. So visit RadGlasses.com to check out a wide collection of cost-effective radiation safety glasses.



A representative from the online store stated, "We bring you the industry's most reliable, high-quality safety glasses for complete eye protection when working around radiation. All of their radiation protection glasses are manufactured with the highest quality materials under the guidance of board-certified opticians. Our exclusive selection of safety glasses incorporate[s] contemporary styling while allowing optimum vision for comfortable, accurate work."



Rad Glasses is a well reputable eyewear online store offering radiation protection glasses in different colors and styles. All of their protective eyewear is extremely lightweight, durable and comfortable to wear. To meet the varied needs of its customers, the online store offers its protection glasses in varied sizes and designs. Each safety glass listed on the website is sure to protect your eyes from radiation exposure.



About Rad Glasses

Rad Glasses is a subsidiary of the parent company Ix Medical, Inc. Ix Medical engineers and provides the highest quality radiation protection in the industry! Our radiation glasses are the best fitting and the most comfortable of any radiation glasses on the market. We are committed to providing the marketplace with the highest quality products.



For more information, please visit: https://radglasses.com/



Contact Details

Ix Medical, Inc.

725 West Anaheim Street, Long Beach, CA 90813

Phone: 877-902-6446 Fax: 888-611-3171