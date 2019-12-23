Rad Glasses Offers X-Ray Safety Glasses with a 30-Day Return Policy

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- Rad Glasses offers a wide collection of X-Ray safety glasses with a 30-day return policy for complete customer satisfaction. This 30-day return policy is applicable only to non-prescription glasses. However, users don't need to worry at all, along with return/exchange policy, the store also provides a 30-day warranty for all its glasses frames and lenses. Under the 30-day return policy, the x-ray protective glasses are exchanged only after they are returned and received, and thoroughly inspected by the store's quality experts if they are in "re-sellable condition".



A renowned eye protection glasses store, Rad Glasses have in stock safety glasses of different colors, sizes, and styles. Ideal for use in different industrial workplaces, x-ray safety glasses can help prevent long-term eye issues and promote better health. A worthy asset for healthcare professionals especially, these x-ray lead glasses are quite beneficial for providing eye protection during various treatment processes, like CT imaging, etc. This safety eyewear is crafted precisely to ensure they are lightweight and comfortable to wear.



All of the radiation protection glasses they have featured on their official online portal, RadGlasses.com, are made incorporating the latest technology as per the defined industry standards. Quality-tested on stringent parameters, a few of the safety eyewear that are available right now include Ace, Fitovers Jett, Grey Snake, Waybetter, Frost, etc. These x-ray eye protection glasses are available at the most competitive prices and delivered to the customer's doorstep within the committed time frame.



A representative of Rad Glasses talked more about their return policy on non-prescription glasses, "All non-prescription glasses can be exchanged within 30 days of receipt of shipment if the glasses are in "re-sellable condition". Shipping costs of the glasses being returned are the responsibility of the customer. If glasses are to be exchanged, the new glasses will not be shipped to the customer until the returned glasses are received and inspected by Ix Medical to be in "re-sellable condition"."



Rad Glasses is a subsidiary of the parent company Ix Medical, Inc. Ix Medical engineers and provides the highest quality radiation protection in the industry! Our radiation glasses are the best fitting and the most comfortable of any radiation glasses on the market. We are committed to providing the marketplace with the highest quality products.



