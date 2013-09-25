Radarboys Announces Launch of Their New Crowdfunding Campaign on IndieGogo

Malmö, Skåne län -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Radarboys iC2, the first smartphone add-on radar module to show the distance, direction and speed of other cars on the road, is pleased to announce the launch of their crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo.com.



The crowdfunding campaign went live September 20, 2013, and will continue until November 4, 2013. Investors of this cutting-edge radar module can donate as little as $5 to help Radarboys technology become a global safe-driving solution.



Radarboys offers a Bluetooth-enabled radar module iC2 that shows drivers the distances and speeds of other cars sharing the road with them on their smart phone. The purpose of the device is to increase driver awareness and improve safety, especially in questionable driving situations like inclement weather, during night drives, etc. The device keeps drivers aware of their surroundings, and if a dangerous situation approaches, the device gives an audible and visual warning that gives the driver enough time to react and return to safety.



“Our iC2 device is more than a fad tech gadget. The same technology is used in luxury car brands high end models. We bring this technology in reach of virtually everyone. We believe that improving the way we drive will decrease injuries and deaths on the roads and make our drivers more confident behind the wheel,” said Andrew Cramer, CEO. “Whether our customers are on the road for business or taking the family on vacation, we’re committed to getting them from Point A to Point B more safely.”



Radarboys’ revolutionary iC2 is capable of recording all radar data, distances, speeds and directions, which can help for insurance claims and during accident determination investigations. The radarboys app is free to use on all Android and iOS mobile devices.



By backing Radarboys technology, contributors who opt for the $199 contribution fee will receive their own Radarboys device before the product is released on Radarboys.com and in retail stores. The product is estimated to retail at $299 upon release. Unique color options – including pink and blue covers – are also available to contributors who want to personalize their Radarboys device.



Funds will be used to finalize current prototypes and help with mobile application development. Technologists have a detailed execution plan on their crowdfunding campaign to let investors know what to expect from Radarboys in the future.



About Radarboys

Radarboys has developed several unique products for the car and aircraft industry in Europe. The cutting-edge radar technology used is the base for stepping into the spotlights and offer it to all drivers, not just the happy few.



Radarboys revolutionary product iC2 is unlike anything on the market. Developed in the Netherlands, Radarboys product that drives on the motto “might save your life one day”. Learn more about Radarboys technology at Radarboys.com or by visiting the crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo.com.