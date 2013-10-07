Radhaa Nilia Productions Presents "Hope Cafe" on October 11th at the Golden Door

Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Actress, Producer, Director and Indie Filmmaker, Radhaa Nilia, has been accepted to present her film 'Hope Cafe' at The Golden Door International Film Festival of New Jersey, on October 11th at 5:30 PM. The film stars actors Noel Gugliemi, Radhaa Nilia, and F. Valentino Morales.



"I'm honored to be invited to show my latest film at the Golden Door Festival, and especially to be considered for the Women In Film-Alice Guy Blache Award. Alice Guy Blache was not only considered the first female narrative director, but also thought to be one of the first fiction directors of either gender", says Ms. Nilia, Owner and Founder of Radhaa Nilia Productions, who will be at the festival to meet and greet attendees.



To Purchase tickets for Hope Cafe:

http://goldendoor.festivalgenius.com/2013/films/hopecafe_goldendoor2013



For full festival events:

http://goldendoorfilmfestival.org



Purchase your copy of Hope Cafe:

http://www.radhaaniliaproductions.com