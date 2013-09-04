Radhaa Nilia Productions Presents "Hope Cafe" on October 24th-27th at Indie Fest in Garden Grove, California

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Actress, Writer, Producer, Director and Filmmaker Radhaa Nilia has been honored to present her film “Hope Cafe The Movie” at the opening night of Indie Fest on October 24th through the 27th in Garden Grove, California. The night dedicated to outstanding Latin performers will also honor celebrated actors F. Valentino Morales and Noel Gugliemi and Radhaa Nilia. F. Valentino Morales is Vin Diesel’s production partner at One Race Films, and is set to produce “Fast & Furious 7”. Noel Gugliemi has been in over 111 films and television shows including the popular show “Walking Dead”.



“I couldn’t be more pleased to accept the honor of presenting my film on the opening night of Indie Fest which will celebrate the wide community of Latin creatives, artists and filmmakers in such a wonderful way.” said Radhaa Nilia, Owner and Founder of Radhaa Nilia Productions. “Our film will be the first film of the night and for that we’re also very honored.” Along with the presentation of the film attendees will have a chance to meet Radhaa Nilia along with Noel Gugliemi, F. Valentino Morales and Actress Mindy Tiry.



For more information visit www.radhaaniliaproductions.com . To purchase tickets for the event visit http://www.indiefestusa.com



Event ADDRESS

12926 Main Street

Garden Grove, CA 92840



Festival telephone:

1-714-251-6296



Festival email:

info@indiefestusa.com



CONTACT:

Radhaa Nilia

info@radhaaniliaproductions.com