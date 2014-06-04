Radiation Cured Products Market Iis Growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- The Radiation Cured Products Market demand in 2012 was worth USD 4.93 billion and is expected to reach USD 7.93 billionby 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2013to 2019. In terms of volume, the demand for RCPwas 393.6 kilo tons in 2012.



Browse Global Radiation Cured Products Market Report with Full TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/radiation-cured-products.html



Radiation cured products (RCP) are obtained after the process of radiation curing.The radiation curing process is instantaneous and requires very less time as compared to the conventional thermal curing process, hence it is used for a wide range of applications. Global demand of RCP is mainly driven by the environmental compliance of this technology and the increase in the infrastructure activities that have led to a rise in demand for wood coatings. These factors are expected to remain the major driving force for the RCP market. Volatile raw material prices are expected to be a key challenge for market participants.



Radiation cured coatings were the predominant RCP product segment in terms of volume, accounting for over 77% of total demand in 2012.The various advantages comprised by this technology are instant curing, low energy consumption, higher productivity, low to none volatile organic compound (VOC) content, and reduction in waste among others. The instant curing time of radcure coatings provide excellent benefits to the manufacturing industries such as higher throughput, reduced floor space and lower energy requirements as compared to the heat cured products.The prime focus of the usage of coatings is on wood, plastic, metal, glass, and paper. These properties are anticipated to be the key driving factors of RCP coatings for the next few years.



Asia Pacific accounted for about 40% of the total Radiation Cured Products Market in 2012, followed byEurope and North America. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing regional market in terms of both RCP consumption and production. This can be attributed to the growing economies in this region. Skilled labor, cheap availability of raw materials, equipment, and land has resulted in AsiaPacific emerging as a key destination for RCP producers. In the past few years,various manufacturers have concentrated on capacity expansion in Asia Pacific to increase their production capacities. Europe is the other major region where RCP consumption was very strong and the demand for RCP products in this region is expected to grow with a CAGR of about 4.9% in terms of revenue from 2013 and 2019.



Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Bayer Material Science, Cytech Industries and DIC Corporation are some of the major participants in the RCP industry.



Radiation Cured Product Market - Product Segment Analysis



Coatings

Inks

Adhesives



Radiation Cured Product Market - Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



Browse all Chemical & Materials Market Research Reports @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chemical-market-reports-2.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Web: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/