Radiation Detection Market for Nuclear Power Plants Worth $400.1 Million by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- The "Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market for Nuclear Power Plants, Homeland Security & Defense, Manufacturing Industry (Geiger Counter, Scintillator, Dosimeter, Area Process, Survey Meter, Portal Monitors) – Trends & Global Forecasts to 2017" analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse 112 market data tables with 25 figures spread through 301 pages and in-depth TOC on "Radiation Detection Market"

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The market for nuclear power plants, homeland security defense and the manufacturing industry were valued at $312 million, $131.5 million and $83.6 million, respectively, in the year 2012. This report studies the global radiation detection, monitoring and safety market for nuclear power plants, homeland security & defense and the manufacturing industry over the forecast period 2012-2017.



This market is primarily driven by gas-filled detectors and personal dosimeters. Among gas-filled detectors, Geiger Mueller counters are the largest market for nuclear power plant and manufacturing industry, owing to their economical, portable, and durable nature. Scintillators dominated the gas-filled detectors market for homeland security and defense industry due to their ability to detect extremely low levels of radiation, making them suitable for use in homeland security and defense.



North America dominated the global radiation detection, monitoring and safety market for all the three industries. It will continue to lead in the years to come. The Asian regions contribution to the market is expected to pick pace in the coming years, as robust growth in nuclear power generation is expected in China, South Korea, and India over the next five years. The key players in the market are Canberra Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Landauer, Inc. (U.S.), Mirion Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Ametek, Inc. (U.S.)., among others.



The global radiation detection, monitoring and safety market for nuclear power plants was dominated by Canberra Industries, Inc., followed by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., while the market for homeland security and defense is dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Mirion Technologies, Inc



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